SPARE NOTES: The Iconic BR Tournament Appears To Officially Be Set For January Return

BATON ROUGE - So many things in my bowler’s notebook, but the highlight has to be more details this past week that make the return of the iconic BR Tournament in January even more official.

The history of this tournament is well known. It began in 1973 when Circle Bowl manager John Snee and his friend, Bob Chatelain -- who owned a Baskin Robbins franchise -- came up with the unique format for the tournament involving qualifying, semifinals and a two-game match 32-player bracket in the finals. It was held as much as four times a year during its first run with three events a year beginning in 2006.

In July, 2000 the tournament was threatened with legal action for using Baskin Robbins in the tournament name. That’s when the tournament took the city name and became the BR Singles.

When Circle Bowl closed, the tournament was moved to All Star Lanes in August 2021 where it stayed until the tournament ended its historic run in March 2023. After more than 100 winners and some two million dollars in prize money, it appeared this classic event was done.

A few weeks ago, Gregory Snee, grandson of John Snee, listed on Facebook some January dates for the return of the BR Tournament almost out-of-the-blue. Now this past week,

Snee posted not only the dates (Jan. 8-10, 2027) but qualifying shifts on both the night of Jan. 8 and during the day on Jan. 9. The top 96 as usual advance to the Sunday morning semifinals and after three more games, the field is cut to 32 for the bracket two-game matches to determine the winner.

It is a handicap tournament and that’s what made the original BR Tournament so unique in that men, women, scratch bowlers, handicap bowlers all were able to score wins over the years.

We’ll keep you posted as more details come forward as the year moves on.

WENDY CHAPMAN EVENT

There was a benefit Sunday at All Star for recent Baton Rouge USBC Hall of Fame inductee Wendy Chapman, who was injured an automobile accident the night before the ceremony. She is recovering from injuries suffered in that event and the tournament Sunday was to help her with medical expenses.

Brian Yoches won the men’s no-tap tournament with a 1,202 score for $400 with Gregory Snee at 1,177 earning $300. Eli Jones posted 1,176 for $200. Averi Aucoin was tops on the women’s side with 1,125, worth $250 with Ronja Franklin’s 1,109 taking second for $150.

In the youth division, Jordan Beau was the top girl with 1,043 for $100, while Daniel Rowe’s 1,243 was top for the boys worth $225 and Riley Freeman (1,161, $150). That will be converted to scholarship money in their accounts.

SACKS OF CASH

There have been two Monday events at All Star in the Sacks of Cash series. In the first no-tap event, Sumner Taylor took the top spot at 1,198 for $194 for the overall title and another $140 for top scratch score. Ian Widdick was second with 1,180 for $135 and Kenneth Bowie’s 1,153 earned $100. Gracie Dawson won the women’s side of the competition at 1,102 for $86.

This past week was a Baker doubles event with Joseph Layton and Mike Phillips putting together a 1,482 total for $436, with Brian Dinh and Austin Vicaro second at 1,470 ($300). Braiden Torres and Tyler Stegemoller with 1,468 earned $200.

The next tournament is tonight at 6 or 8 p.m. with a four-game event that features four different formats. There will then be three more Mondays of tournaments.

STATE TOURNAMENT

Just a couple of notes from the concluded state open tournament in Lake Charles with Robert “Wayne” Miller shooting 750 for top local score in singles handicap at 750. In scratch all-events, Sumner Taylor was second with 2,115 with Gregory Snee T10 at 2,015. In scratch singles, Snee was seventh at 687.

BRAGGING RIGHTS

For the 41st time, the Baton Rouge, Pensacola, Houston, Houma, New Orleans and Jackson senates of TNBA will host the annual Bragging Rights event, this year at All Star here in Baton Rouge, July 16-18. The tournament features a large team handicap event that will lead to the top bowlers in the tournament from each Senate going head-to-head in competition on July 18 at 3 p.m. to determine to champion.

It is full of fun, some tense moments and a lot of big shot moments for the best Senate bowlers on this particular weekend. It is a scratch event for the women, men and senior men and a handicap event for the senior women’s division.

It’s worth a watch that’s for sure.

Please note that we are going to take a few weeks off to go work on my spare notes, I mean my spare shooting and pretend to practice so I will be a better bowler when the fall season starts (no wagering on that people). As always thanks to Michael Cauble and the WBRZ.com folks and we’ll start a new season of bowling talk on Monday, August 3.

Until then, good luck and good bowling,

Kent Lowe