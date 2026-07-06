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Crews remove tree that fell on, damaged former LSU coach Skip Bertman's Riverbend home
BATON ROUGE — On Monday, crews removed a tree from former LSU baseball coach Skip Bertman's Baton Rouge home in the Riverbend subdivision.
The large tree uprooted in Bertman's front yard and fell onto his garage after a batch of storms that struck the Capital area on Sunday.
The legendary LSU coach, who coached the LSU baseball team to five National Championship victories, was unharmed.
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