Woman accused of shooting at vehicles along I-110 following crash, leaving 2 injured

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after a person was shot along Interstate 110 near Harding Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place around 4:04 p.m. when 63-year-old Lelia Habib, who is a suspect in an apparent carjacking in New Orleans, crashed her vehicle along the roadway, partially blocking the right lane.

Officers said following the crash, Habib exited the vehicle and attempted to stop traffic before allegedly producing a handgun and shooting at passing vehicles on the interstate.

Arrest records showed that Habib was running from lane to lane to prevent vehicles from passing, with a victim later telling officers that Habib blocked his vehicle before firing a shot in the air. According to the victim, while trying to flee, his truck hit Habib, causing her to shoot in his direction, with the bullet passing through the windshield and grazing his head. While fleeing, the victim crashed his vehicle into Habib's, with it coming to rest in the center lane.

Habib later attacked another person's vehicle when she allegedly began banging on the driver's side door before climbing into the bed of the truck and firing a shot in the air. The victim told officers that while driving away, Habib struck the rear glass with the gun, exiting the vehicle at the New Life Baptist Church and firing another shot.

Officers later arrived and arrested Habib on various charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.

According to first responders, an additional person struck by gunfire drove more than three miles away to Avenue J, where they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.