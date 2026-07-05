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Baton Rouge Police Department to build training simulator in Zachary
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is building a training simulator to help officers prepare for high-stress situations, according to a report by The Advocate.
The building, located in Zachary, will feature walls that can be structured to create hundreds of different configurations, allowing for various training situations including active shooters, domestic violence calls and hostage cases.
The training facility, planned to be more than 6,000 square feet, will allow multiple simulations to run at the same time.
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The facility, built with money from leftover funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, is expected to be completed by early 2027.
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