Man accused in Shreveport hospital knife attack also suspected in NOLA machete killing

SHREVEPORT - LSU and Ochsner Health's joint facility in north Louisiana was placed on lockdown amid reports of an attack inside the hospital Monday (Feb. 1).

KTBS reported the situation stemmed from a stabbing around 2:30 p.m. and the man who police believe was behind the attack was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses said 27-year-old Zaokoye Chatman stabbed a hospital employee, allegedly his mother, in the head with a large knife. A second worker was also wounded. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The building was given an all-clear notice by 4 p.m. and according to WWL-TV, Chatman is believed to be the same man who attacked and killed a Meraux man with a machete after an altercation at a gas station in New Orleans Sunday.

The suspect in both cases was said to be driving an older model Saturn Vue and the description of the attacker was similar.

A photo that accompanied the news release showed an older photo of Chatman. Police indicated that he now had short dreadlocks.

This article will be updated as additional information is provided by authorities.