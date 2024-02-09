71°
Man accused in shower touching incident bonded out of jail

1 decade 9 months 2 weeks ago Friday, April 26 2013 Apr 26, 2013 April 26, 2013 10:02 PM April 26, 2013 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of sexual battery at the LSU recreational center bonded out of jail Friday night.

Hung M. Dang, 46, was arrested after a student reported he was touched inappropriately in the showers. Police identified Dang as the suspect after sharing video surveillance of the man the victim told police was the culprit. People tipped police to who it may be, and said they saw Dang at the UREC before.

Capt. Corey Lalonde said Dang met with investigators on Thursday, and he told them he'd been at the UREC on the date of the shower incident.

He was charged with sexual battery and criminal trespass.

