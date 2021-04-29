Man accused in death of Zachary officer scheduled for August court appearance

Albert Franklin

ZACHARY - On March 12 of 2018, a reserve officer for the Zachary Police Department and full-time District Fire Chief for the Zachary Fire Department was killed while executing a high-risk warrant involving a man wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an AR-15 assault rifle.

Officials say the fallen officer, Christopher Lawton, was killed when the man wanted by authorities, Albert Franklin, allegedly ran over Lawton with a U-Haul truck and then fled the scene.

Franklin was eventually arrested and charged with manslaughter in relation to Lawton's death.

Officials say Franklin made a confession, but there is controversy as to whether or not his alleged confession is admissible in a court of law.

In fact, Franklin's May 2021 trial date has been changed following a motion to have his confession suppressed.

A judge denied the motion and Franklin's attorneys have now filed an appeal with the Louisiana Supreme Court on this ruling.

At present, Franklin's next court appearance is a Status Conference on August 2.