Man accused in death of Zachary officer scheduled for August court appearance
ZACHARY - On March 12 of 2018, a reserve officer for the Zachary Police Department and full-time District Fire Chief for the Zachary Fire Department was killed while executing a high-risk warrant involving a man wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend with an AR-15 assault rifle.
Officials say the fallen officer, Christopher Lawton, was killed when the man wanted by authorities, Albert Franklin, allegedly ran over Lawton with a U-Haul truck and then fled the scene.
Franklin was eventually arrested and charged with manslaughter in relation to Lawton's death.
Officials say Franklin made a confession, but there is controversy as to whether or not his alleged confession is admissible in a court of law.
In fact, Franklin's May 2021 trial date has been changed following a motion to have his confession suppressed.
A judge denied the motion and Franklin's attorneys have now filed an appeal with the Louisiana Supreme Court on this ruling.
At present, Franklin's next court appearance is a Status Conference on August 2.
