Tax renewals, budget changes introduced at Metro Council meeting Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - A set of tax renewals and budget changes were introduced to the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday night after the failure of the Thrive EBR plan.
The public library system put forward a new reduced millage proposal of 9.5 mills, a drop from the previous 9.89 mills.
The Council on Aging also introduced a millage rate of 2.0, which would be a decrease from the 2.25 rate that has been in place since 2016. The constable's office requested the Metro Council re-open two positions previously frozen by budget cuts as well.
All three are set to hit the ballot on June 27, 2026 if approved during the Metro Council's meeting on Feb. 11, 2026
