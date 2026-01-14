State AG testifies to U.S. Senate committee about abortion drugs following Cal. doctor indictment

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to testify in front of U.S. senators about the abortion drug Mifepristone.

Murrill's message to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) was that policy changes by the Biden administration continue to hurt Louisiana women, even in the years following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022.

"Louisiana's protections include a prohibition on abortion, by means of an abortion-inducing drug, and it likewise prohibits aiding and abetting, and facilitating the procurement, distribution, or usage of such drugs. After Dobbs, the Biden FDA promptly announced that it would remove the in-person dispensing requirement for abortion pills, therefore authorizing mifepristone to be shipped nationwide by mail," Murrill said.

Murrill said that abortions have increased in Louisiana since the overturning of Roe and the Biden Administration fully allowing the mailing of abortion pills in 2023.

"Data from pro-abortion advocacy groups indicate 900 illegal abortions occurred per month in Louisiana in 2025," Murrill said.

After her testimony, Murrill joined other U.S. senators and several state attorneys general who want in-person abortion pill dispensing requirements reinstated.

This committee hearing comes just days after Louisiana indicted California doctor Remy Coeytaux for allegedly shipping abortion pills to the state.

"We will continue to try and hold the people responsible, all of the people responsible who are facilitating the nullification of our laws," Murrill said.

According to court filings, Rosalie Markezich alleges her boyfriend at the time used her email address to order abortion drugs from Dr. Coeytaux. In the court filings, Markezich said she did not want to take the pills, but felt forced to by her then-boyfriend.

WBRZ spoke with Dadrius Lanus, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party, who actually agreed with Murrill that, in this case, Dr. Coeytaux should not have sent the drugs to Louisiana.

"I want to be very clear, we do not condone what the doctor did by not being informed of the Louisiana laws and changes, and two, to send it to someone, or somebody even accepting it across the mail," Lanus said.

However, Lanus reaffirmed the party's stance of supporting a woman's right to choose.

"I think the issue here that we need to talk about and what needs to be addressed is that the current laws in Louisiana are just too restrictive," Lanus said.

HELP committee member and Democratic Senator Tim Kaine also called Louisiana's abortion laws too strict.

"(The) attorney general talked about a bipartisan consensus in Louisiana. I note that the Louisiana legislature, in the House, 27% female, and in the Senate, 12% female. The decision that this will be returned to elected representatives is cold comfort to a lot of women who don't see themselves represented," Kaine said.

Murrill asked Gov. Landry to approve an extradition warrant to bring Dr. Coeytaux to Louisiana to face charges. Her office said it did not expect California authorities to cooperate, which they did not.

On Wednesday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin Newsom responded on social media to a post by Gov. Landry that stated he was signing the extradition paperwork, with Newsom saying, "Louisiana's request is denied."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana sent a statement to WBRZ about the request, saying "Louisiana's attempt to extradite Dr. Remy Coeytaux for allegedly mailing FDA-approved abortion medication from California is a brazen abuse of power and a dangerous escalation in the state's war on reproductive freedom."