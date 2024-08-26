79°
Man, 5-year-old girl killed in St. Gabriel wreck
ST. GABRIEL - A man and a 5-year-old girl were killed in a single-car wreck along Highway 30 on Monday afternoon.
St. Gabriel Police Department said the wreck happened just before 4 p.m. in front of MSA East Academy near Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive.
Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man from Zachary, died at the scene. The passenger, a 5-year-old girl, was taken to a hospital where she passed away.
The girl was a student at East Iberville Elementary School. School staff says there will be grief counselors on campus Tuesday.
Police did not release details about the wreck. Names of the deceased were not available.
