Man, 25, found shot to death off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police say a man was shot and killed off Highland Road, Thursday night.
Police say 25-year-old Ahmed Muhammad was killed around 10:19 p.m. within the 400 block of West Johnston Street, just off Highland Road.
He was found shot to death in a vacant lot.
At this time police have not released information related to suspects or a motive.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
