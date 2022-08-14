92°
Man, 24, found shot to death along Florida Boulevard following 'domestic incident' Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death along Florida Boulevard Saturday night after a domestic incident, police said.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 24-year-old Kaylon Shaw's body was found in a grassy area along Florida Boulevard near Jones Creek shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officers say Shaw was shot and killed in a domestic incident, but no further information was reported.
This is a developing story.
