Man, 24, found shot to death along Florida Boulevard following 'domestic incident' Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death along Florida Boulevard Saturday night after a domestic incident, police said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 24-year-old Kaylon Shaw's body was found in a grassy area along Florida Boulevard near Jones Creek shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say Shaw was shot and killed in a domestic incident, but no further information was reported.

This is a developing story.