60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man, 20, arrested for drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish

1 hour 17 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, February 03 2023 Feb 3, 2023 February 03, 2023 3:02 PM February 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO - Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting two people in drive-by attack that happened months ago in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Quendez Vancourt of Convent was booked Thursday on charges tied to the shooting on Oct. 10, 2022. Deputies said at the time that they found two people wounded inside a car that was shot up on New Orleans Street in Sorrento.  

Vancourt is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Trending News

Vancourt was located by law enforcement in East Baton Rouge Parish, and he was booked there on unrelated charges. He will be moved to the Ascension jail to face charges in the drive-by shooting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days