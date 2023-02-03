60°
Man, 20, arrested for drive-by shooting in Ascension Parish
SORRENTO - Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting two people in drive-by attack that happened months ago in Ascension Parish.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Quendez Vancourt of Convent was booked Thursday on charges tied to the shooting on Oct. 10, 2022. Deputies said at the time that they found two people wounded inside a car that was shot up on New Orleans Street in Sorrento.
Vancourt is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Vancourt was located by law enforcement in East Baton Rouge Parish, and he was booked there on unrelated charges. He will be moved to the Ascension jail to face charges in the drive-by shooting.
