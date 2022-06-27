Malfunctioning dryer sparked early-morning blaze at Baton Rouge apartment

BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex went up in flames early Monday morning due to a malfunctioning dryer, the fire department reported.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at Park Place Apartments on South Harrells Ferry Road at around 4 a.m. to find that all 10 residents of the building, nine adults and one child, had safely evacuated. Firefighters contained the flames to one unit, but neighboring units suffered smoke and fire damage.

No one was injured. The BRFD estimates damages to be around $120,000.