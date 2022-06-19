90°
Latest Weather Blog
Malfunctioning air conditioner sparks fire, partially burns home
BATON ROUGE - A home was burned Sunday afternoon when the air conditioner malfunctioned and sparked a fire.
Baton Rouge firefighters went to the home on Harvey Drive around 3:30 p.m. Fire officials said all three residents were out of the house and unharmed by the fire.
Fire officials said the fire was contained to one rear wall, but the whole house sustained smoke and water damage.
The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.
