Male victim found shot at gas station on Hooper Road, taken to hospital in critical condition

3 hours 54 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, January 26 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A shooting victim was taken to a hospital after authorities found him at a gas station on Hooper Road.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard.

Authorities then found the male victim in a vehicle just 0.3 miles away, at the Chevron on Hooper Road near Mickens Road. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

