Majority of House reaches required 216 votes to impeach President Trump in both articles against him

President Donald J. Trump Photo: People

WASHINGTON D.C. - After more than six hours of debating on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, the House finally reached a vote Wednesday night.

230 votes from House representatives were in favor of impeaching President Trump who has been charged with abusing his power. 216 votes are required to move forward with the process.

In the second charge against him, obstruction of Congress, the 216 vote threshold was also reached to impeach the president.

It has been nearly 21 years after debating the possible impeachment of a president.

Lawmakers convened at 8 a.m. (local time) for a six-hour debate.

The articles were approved on a party-line vote last week by the House Judiciary Committee and Wednesday's vote was expected to closely follow party lines.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump released a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling the impeachment effort an 'illegal, partisan attempted coup.'

He wrote, "You are unwilling and unable to accept the verdict issued at the ballot box during the great Election of 2016. So you have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes. You view democracy as your enemy!"

On Tuesday, the president told reporters that he takes "zero" responsibility for getting impeached.

Trump is now the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. An impeached president remains in office unless removed from office after a trial, which is conducted in the Senate and is set for January. The Senate is expected to oppose Trump's removal, largely on a party-line vote.