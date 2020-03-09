Major road repair project underway in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Underground utility lines are being moved on Dunn Road, so this flood-damaged road can be widened.

One of several street projects taking place in the parish.

"This road is awful to live on because it's so narrow, " homeowner Kristen Anderson said.

She lives on Buddy Ellis Road where cars have caused a lot of damage

going too fast on the narrow street.

"All the mailboxes have been knocked down, or they end up in ditches," Anderson said.

Parish President Layton Ricks says Livingston is using a federal program designed to help needy, growing communities pay for major road and bridge projects called the Metropolitan Planning Organization or "M-P-O."

"This road work could not be done with parish dollars, so thankfully through the M-P-O, we can secure some help," Ricks said.

That's after being rejected by FEMA, seeking money to help fix hundreds of miles of flood-damaged roads in the parish.

Even though some of the road projects are already underway, it could take more than a year for them to be completed and even longer for work to begin on other projects.

"So overall, it's going to mean a lot to the people, but in the meantime, getting to that point where those projects are complete, it's going to be a headache," Ricks said.

For some homeowners, the wait is no problem.

"I think anything is better than nothing because, at this time, it's just a terrible road to live on," Anderson said.

More roads will be added to the repair list every year but not all will qualify for the federal program as it does not consider flood damage.