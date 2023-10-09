Major disaster declaration granted in four La. parishes

BATON ROUGE – President Barack Obama has granted a major disaster declaration request for four Louisiana parishes.



The declaration includes Tangipahoa, St. Helena, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.

Additional parish declaration will be made as further damage assessments are conducted.

"I have traveled to affected areas and have seen the destruction caused by this unprecedented flooding," said Gov. Edwards. "We are thankful for the federal government's quick response to our request for an emergency declaration. This is an ongoing event, and we are confident that every available state and federal resource will be brought to bear. I fully expect that more parishes will be added to the declaration on a rolling basis."

Anyone who is impacted by the storm should register their damages even if they do not live in the four parishes. All registered damage claims in other parishes will be processed as those parishes are added.

FEMA said that residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated parishes can begin applying for assistance tomorrow (Monday) by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.