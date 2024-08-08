89°
Main water valve accidently damaged by contractor in Donaldsonville

Thursday, August 08 2024
By: Adam Burruss

DONALDSONVILLE - A main water line was accidentally damaged by a contractor between LA 308 and Christy Drive, according to the Ascension Parish Government.

Valves have been closed to isolate the affected area. Anyone affected is asked to minimize water usage during this time to facilitate the repair process and ensure a faster recovery.

There is no estimated time for when the valves will be re-opened.

