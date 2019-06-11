75°
Magpie Cafe downtown location to close this week
BATON ROUGE - Magpie Cafe is closing one of its locations, according to posts on social media Tuesday.
The downtown location on Laurel Street will be closing its doors Friday. The other two locations will continue the same operating hours without change.
"We are so grateful to the community for the support it has shown us since we opened the downtown cafe doors almost 3 years ago," the post said. "We feel that a business and brand is a living breathing entity. As such, there is expansion and contraction. Now in 2019, consolidation is the best way to provide the best experience to our team and our customers."
