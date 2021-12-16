Madison Prep's Percy Daniels confronting challenges on and off the court

Madison Prep's center Percy Daniels may be the best player in the state. He's won the defensive player of the year and MVP for class 7-3A the last three years. But he wasn't always a star, as Daniels had to work to get there.

"The desire to get better is really the one thing that has fueled him. He had to work his way into his body, when he came to Prep he was really skinny and frail, and it wasn't until the 9th grade when he started taking basketball seriously," said Madison Prep head coach Jeff Jones.

It was that hard work and effort that allowed him to earn a scholarship at a Big East school.

"He had to decide from Seton Hall and Tulane and he went with Seton Hall because he felt like it was a better basketball situation," Jones said.

Percy has always confronted his challenges whether it was on the court or off. Daniels has Type A hemophilia conditions he's dealt with his entire life.

"My blood don't clot like a normal person. When I get a cut it will bleed, and I have to put pressure on it, make sure it's not bleeding no more. I have to get injections twice a week to make sure that I am okay," Percy Daniels said.

"We have something in our blood, you know, people don't have to call factor nine where, you know, we have the ability to repair and heal quicker than a normal ankle sprain. For one of us it might take a week or it might take a month. He has to take weekly injections just in order to be able to function. I don't think many people who have hemophilia in the world to play basketball, he is just a tough kid," said Jones.

Daniels led the Chargers to a state championship last year and to an undefeated start this year.