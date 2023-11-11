Latest Weather Blog
Lynch meets with police after vigil for 3 slain officers
BATON ROUGE - Attorney General Loretta Lynch has thanked a group of police officers in Baton Rouge for their work during "challenging times" after the shooting that killed three law enforcement officers earlier this month.
During her meeting Friday with dozens of officers and other first responders, Lynch told them that "we feel with you, we feel for you and we support you."
Lynch and Vice President Joe Biden spoke at a memorial service Thursday for the three officers killed during a July 17 shootout with a gunman.
That shooting occurred less than two weeks after protests erupted in Baton Rouge over the death of Alton Sterling, a black man shot and killed during a scuffle with two white officers. The Justice Department is investigating Sterling's shooting.
HAPPENING NOW: US Attorney Walt Green and AG Loretta Lynch speaking to law enforcement @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/jp8VyVsg2S— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) July 29, 2016
