Lynch meets with police after vigil for 3 slain officers

7 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, July 29 2016 Jul 29, 2016 July 29, 2016 10:57 AM July 29, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: AP News

BATON ROUGE - Attorney General Loretta Lynch has thanked a group of police officers in Baton Rouge for their work during "challenging times" after the shooting that killed three law enforcement officers earlier this month.

During her meeting Friday with dozens of officers and other first responders, Lynch told them that "we feel with you, we feel for you and we support you."

Lynch and Vice President Joe Biden spoke at a memorial service Thursday for the three officers killed during a July 17 shootout with a gunman.

That shooting occurred less than two weeks after protests erupted in Baton Rouge over the death of Alton Sterling, a black man shot and killed during a scuffle with two white officers. The Justice Department is investigating Sterling's shooting.

