Lyft driver takes victim to hospital after unknown suspect fires multiple shots into car

BATON ROUGE - A Lyft driver took a man to the hospital after he was reportedly shot multiple times by another man who walked up to his vehicle.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver picked up the man to bring him to work when another unknown man walked up to the driver's car at the intersection of Staring Lane and Chandler Drive. The unknown man shot multiple times at the passenger, hitting him in the shoulder and the "lower extremities," the BRPD said.

The Lyft driver brought the victim to a hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The BRPD did not specify a suspect or a motive.