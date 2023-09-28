91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Luxury RV resort opens adjacent to L'Auberge

34 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, September 28 2023 Sep 28, 2023 September 28, 2023 4:22 PM September 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A 220-site luxury RV resort hopes to draw a different sort of visitor to the place where L'Auberge Casino and Hotel has established an entertainment foothold.

Tiger's Trail RV Resort held its grand opening on Thursday.

The property is located in the 15000 block of River Road, connected by paths and trails to L'Auberge, just across the road.

The resort offers higher end amenities, including a lazy river, deluxe pool and hot tub, catch-and-release pond and on-site golf cart rentals for those choosing to explore.

A Capital Area Transit System shuttle service will be offered during home football games at Tiger Stadium, several miles north, and those without an RV can rent one of 10 cottages at the resort.

"I want a place that folks can be comfortable, be safe... have the amenities to keep them comfortable here," co-owner Tommy Ramelli said. "But, I want them to go to Baton Rouge, I want them to see what Baton Rouge is all about."

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser helped cut the ribbon on opening day.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days