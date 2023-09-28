Luxury RV resort opens adjacent to L'Auberge

BATON ROUGE - A 220-site luxury RV resort hopes to draw a different sort of visitor to the place where L'Auberge Casino and Hotel has established an entertainment foothold.

Tiger's Trail RV Resort held its grand opening on Thursday.

The property is located in the 15000 block of River Road, connected by paths and trails to L'Auberge, just across the road.

The resort offers higher end amenities, including a lazy river, deluxe pool and hot tub, catch-and-release pond and on-site golf cart rentals for those choosing to explore.

A Capital Area Transit System shuttle service will be offered during home football games at Tiger Stadium, several miles north, and those without an RV can rent one of 10 cottages at the resort.

"I want a place that folks can be comfortable, be safe... have the amenities to keep them comfortable here," co-owner Tommy Ramelli said. "But, I want them to go to Baton Rouge, I want them to see what Baton Rouge is all about."

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser helped cut the ribbon on opening day.