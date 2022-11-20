51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight

6 hours 11 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, November 20 2022 Nov 20, 2022 November 20, 2022 11:20 AM November 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight.

In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive.

A second message announced officers had cleared the area and that there was no threat to campus as of 3:27 a.m.

No more information about the incident was reported.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days