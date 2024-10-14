LSUPD investigating two gun-related incidents on campus

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police officers are searching for a person who flashed a gun at the on-campus Wendy's and different people who shot at one another in a parking lot near dorms and apartments.

LSUPD said both instances happened Saturday, Oct. 12, during LSU's homecoming game against Ole Miss. Shortly after 7 p.m. at the Wendy's in Gateway Center, a person was arguing with an employee and then flashed a gun that was in the waistband of their pants. Reports said they left the restaurant after.

Minutes later, shots rang out in a parking lot near the corner of Aster Street and Spruce Drive, which is near Cypress Hall, Spruce Hall, the band hall and Edward Gay Apartments. LSUPD said the incident wasn't reported until 8:45 p.m. and officers found that two groups shot at one another and then immediately left. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the incidents are not related. Anyone with information can call (225) 578-2321.