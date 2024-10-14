Latest Weather Blog
LSUPD investigating two gun-related incidents on campus
BATON ROUGE - LSU Police officers are searching for a person who flashed a gun at the on-campus Wendy's and different people who shot at one another in a parking lot near dorms and apartments.
LSUPD said both instances happened Saturday, Oct. 12, during LSU's homecoming game against Ole Miss. Shortly after 7 p.m. at the Wendy's in Gateway Center, a person was arguing with an employee and then flashed a gun that was in the waistband of their pants. Reports said they left the restaurant after.
Minutes later, shots rang out in a parking lot near the corner of Aster Street and Spruce Drive, which is near Cypress Hall, Spruce Hall, the band hall and Edward Gay Apartments. LSUPD said the incident wasn't reported until 8:45 p.m. and officers found that two groups shot at one another and then immediately left. No injuries were reported.
Trending News
Officials said the incidents are not related. Anyone with information can call (225) 578-2321.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Fire seeking raise for firefighters through millage on November election...
-
"It's worth it:" LSU students say storming field after big win was...
-
'It's been a complete mess:' Aging bridge disrupts bus routes in St....
-
Seimone Augustus inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
-
One person in critical condition after being shot off Staring Lane early...