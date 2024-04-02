71°
LSU Women's Gymnastics ranked #1 in the nation
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Gymnastics team has risen to the number one spot in the country after a convincing win over Arkansas in the team's season opener.
On Friday, the then #3 Tigers post a score of 197.150 to beat Arkansas at the Pete Maravich Center. The meeting extended their season-opening win-streak to in dual meets to six.
Junior Sarah Finnegan led the way for the squad with an outstanding all-around score of 39.650 for a new career high.
The latest rankings, released by the NCAA on Tuesday showed the Tigers had leapfrogged into first place after the season opener.
Latest women's gymnastics rankings
1. LSU
2. Utah
3. Central Michigan
4. UCLA
5. Michigan
6-25: https://t.co/BgcsA2uE9g pic.twitter.com/Catlr6QOUz— NCAA (@NCAA) January 9, 2018
