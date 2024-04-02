71°
LSU Women's Gymnastics ranked #1 in the nation

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, January 09 2018 Jan 9, 2018 January 09, 2018 11:23 AM January 09, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: lsusports.net

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Women's Gymnastics team has risen to the number one spot in the country after a convincing win over Arkansas in the team's season opener.

On Friday, the then #3 Tigers post a score of 197.150 to beat Arkansas at the Pete Maravich Center. The meeting extended their season-opening win-streak to in dual meets to six. 

Junior Sarah Finnegan led the way for the squad with an outstanding all-around score of 39.650 for a new career high.

The latest rankings, released by the NCAA on Tuesday showed the Tigers had leapfrogged into first place after the season opener.

