LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win

BATON ROUGE - After a uncharacteristic first half, LSU women's basketball let the shots fall in the second half to cruise past Arkansas. The final score is 92-70.

LSU only led by three after shooting just 35% from the floor in the first half.

In the second half, multiple Tigers came to life to separate the score. After shooting 0-of-4 in the first 20 minutes, senior guard Flau'jae Johnson ended the night with 17 points. She shot 6-of-15 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range.

Seven Tigers scored in double figures and out-rebounded the Razorbacks 56-34.

The Tigers shot the ball 45.9% from the floor, 40% from three and 57.1% from the free throw line.

LSU improves to 20-2 on the season and 6-2 in SEC play. They are back at home on Sunday to face Alabama at 11 a.m.