42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win

7 hours 1 minute 50 seconds ago Thursday, January 29 2026 Jan 29, 2026 January 29, 2026 8:58 PM January 29, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - After a uncharacteristic first half, LSU women's basketball let the shots fall in the second half to cruise past Arkansas. The final score is 92-70.

LSU only led by three after shooting just 35% from the floor in the first half. 

In the second half, multiple Tigers came to life to separate the score. After shooting 0-of-4 in the first 20 minutes, senior guard Flau'jae Johnson ended the night with 17 points. She shot 6-of-15 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range.

Seven Tigers scored in double figures and out-rebounded the Razorbacks 56-34. 

The Tigers shot the ball 45.9% from the floor, 40% from three and 57.1% from the free throw line.

Trending News

LSU improves to 20-2 on the season and 6-2 in SEC play. They are back at home on Sunday to face Alabama at 11 a.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days