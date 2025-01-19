LSU women's basketball rolls Florida, Tigers now 20-0 this season

GAINESVILLE, Florida - The No. 5 LSU women's basketball team stayed undefeated Sunday with a comfortable win at Florida.

The Tigers only led the Gators by four at the end of the first half, but dominated the second half en route to an 80-63 victory.

Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 22 points and eight rebounds. Aneesah Morrow had another double-double, with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

LSU is now 20-0 overall and 5-0 in SEC play. The Tigers have a showdown at No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday.