LSU women's basketball rolls Florida, Tigers now 20-0 this season

2 hours 42 minutes 16 seconds ago Sunday, January 19 2025 Jan 19, 2025 January 19, 2025 1:54 PM January 19, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

GAINESVILLE, Florida - The No. 5 LSU women's basketball team stayed undefeated Sunday with a comfortable win at Florida.

The Tigers only led the Gators by four at the end of the first half, but dominated the second half en route to an 80-63  victory.

Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 22 points and eight rebounds. Aneesah Morrow had another double-double, with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

LSU is now 20-0 overall and 5-0 in SEC play. The Tigers have a showdown at No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday.

