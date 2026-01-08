73°
LSU women's basketball picks up first SEC victory with win over Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. - No. 12 LSU women's basketball beat Georgia 80-59 to get their first SEC win of the season.
The Tigers had four players score in double figures with Flau'Jae Johnson leading the way with 25 points.
LSU took it's largest lead by 23 points in the fourth quarter when they went up 80-57.
The Tigers shot 56% from the field, 20% from the three-point line and 75% from the free throw line. LSU out-rebounded Georgia 43-35.
LSU held the Bulldogs to shooting just 31% from the field and forced 12 turnovers.
The Tigers improve to 15-2 on the season and 1-2 in SEC play.
They will return to Baton Rouge to face No. 2 Texas on Sunday in the Maravich Center. That game is set for 2 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
