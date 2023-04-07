LSU Women's Basketball paraded through campus, ended with celebration in PMAC

BATON ROUGE - LSU's post-championship celebration ended this week with a parade around campus celebrating the first basketball title in program history.

"We just made history, like we're going in the history books. It just means a lot and I'm excited. I know Baton Rouge is lit right now I cant wait to get back, we're gonna have a parade," LSU guard Jasmine Carson said.

After just two short years, Kim Mulkey was able to accomplish what many before her were unable to do. Now that business has been taken care of, it's time for the party to start in Baton Rouge.

"It's our 50th championship in school history, so that 50th one was important. What a milestone and it's good that the women got theirs," student Christopher Briggs said.

The university announced the parade after the Tigers returned home Monday. The festivities included a trophy celebration and appearances from special guests who made the event possible.

The parade will began at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, running through campus before concluding at the PMAC with a celebration.

See the full parade map here

"Thank you for being here, I know we're going to have many celebrations to come, I heard of a parade, I don't care, celebrate good times, c'mon!," head coach Kim Mulkey said.

"Man this is Baton Rouge and if you know Baton Rouge, you know Louisiana. I mean I'm not from here but when I got here everyone loves to party and have a good time so we're all looking forward to it," graduate student Chavez Harper said.

"We didn't get to experience the football one so it's definitely a once in a lifetime thing," student Kylie Anderson said.

"Totally excited, first-ever parade for a national championship," student Mallory Urban said.