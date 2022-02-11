LSU women's basketball holds off Georgia 73-67, improves to 20-4 on the year.

The Lady Tigers beat Georgia for the second time this year, this time in the PMAC 73-67. LSU had a 20 point lead in the 3rd quarter but the Bulldogs came back lead by 6 three points in the second half. But LSU was able to grind out a win, thanks to Alexis Morris 26 points, and Khayla Pointers 21 points.

LSU improves to 20-4 on the season, and 8-3 in conference play.

“I thought we did a very good job against their starters,” Coach Mulkey said. “If you look at the production from the big girl and the production of ours, we held them in check. We basically almost got beat by their bench.”

The Lady Tigers will next go on the road to face Texas A&M on Sunday.