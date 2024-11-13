75°
LSU women's basketball brings in top-ranked recruiting class

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball program has a lot of talent coming to Baton Rouge in 2025.

Coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers signed four five-star recruits on Wednesday, giving LSU the No. 1 2025 recruiting class.

LSU women's basketball 2025 recruiting class

  • Divine Bourrage, No. 7 (On3), G, Davenport, Iowa
  • ZaKiya Johnson, No. 4 (On3), G, Shelbyville, Kentucky 
  • Grace Knox, No. 13 (On3), F, Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Bella Hines, No. 24 (On3), G, Albuquerque, New Mexico

It's the second time in the last three years the LSU women's basketball program has a top-ranked recruiting class.

