LSU women's basketball adds three guards from transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball announced Wednesday three transfer guards joining the Tigers and bolstering LSU's perimeter depth.
LSU added Mjracle Sheppard from Mississippi State, Kailyn Gilbert from Arizona and Shayeann Day-Wilson from Miami.
Our Three Newest Tigers ????— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 24, 2024
Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard ?? pic.twitter.com/S6x22bxIGF
Gilbert averaged 15.1 points per game at Arizona, while Day-Wilson averaged 10.8 points per game and Sheppard averaged 5.1 points per game.
