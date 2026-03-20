LSU women dominate Jacksonville in NCAA opener

BATON ROUGE - The NCAA Tournament run for LSU could not have gotten off to a hotter start for the LSU Tigers in their opening round game against Jacksonville on Friday evening at the Maravich Center.

The Tigers continued that hot play all the way through the end of the contest to dominate the Dolphins 116-58.

The 116 points in a game sets an LSU NCAA record for points in a tournament game.

LSU was led in scoring by Flau'jae Johnson with 20 points and had seven players score in double-digits against Jacksonville.

Mikaylah Williams added 18 points, Jada Richard with 17 points and freshman ZaKiyah Johnson poured in 16.

LSU jumped out to a 14-0 lead on the Dolphins and set a NCAA record for points in a quarter as they started the game with a 34-14 opening frame of action.

The Tigers led 64-36 at the half well on their way to breaking their season average of points in a game which is around 95 points a game.

LSU is looking to beat the Dolphins and advance onto Sunday's NCAA Second Round game against the winner of Texas Tech and Villanova which will be played later Friday night.