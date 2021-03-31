LSU wide receivers run blazing 40-yard dash times

BATON ROUGE- Former LSU stars like Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall had a chance to show their ability for the final time in front of NFL scouts during Wednesday's Pro Day.

Chase is a projected top-10 pick in April's NFL draft and ran a 4.38 second 40-yard dash.

#LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase 4.38 40 will also only run once pic.twitter.com/bpFL3AZaWv — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 31, 2021

Chase also had a 41 inch vertical and a 11-0 braod jump.

Meanwhile, his former teammate Terrace Marshall matched Chase's time with a 4.38 and had a 39 inch vertical leap.

4.38 40 for #LSU WR Terrace Marshall. He opted to run once after that pic.twitter.com/kUB4oNrtvb — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 31, 2021

Fellow wide receiver Racey McMath also turned some heads with a 4.34 40-yard dash time and a 34 inch vertical.