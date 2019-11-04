64°
LSU vs. Ole Miss set for nighttime kickoff
OXFORD, MS - LSU officially has a start time for its match-up with Ole Miss.
The Tigers will take on the Rebels in Oxford starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 16.
?? times and networks announced for games on November 16: https://t.co/Yl2sW01aW5 pic.twitter.com/VaFOxt1K5q— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 4, 2019
Before the first-ranked Tigers travel to Mississippi, they'll have to worry about their massive meeting with #2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa this Saturday.
