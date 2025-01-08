LSU veterinary professor is finalist for a national veterinarian of the year award

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge veterinarian is up for a national award. Dr. Sara Lyle of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is one of four finalists nationwide for the Westminster Kennel Club's National Veterinarian of the Year.

Dr. Lyle is the first veterinarian from LSU to receive this honor. She is the associate professor of theriogenology: the study of animal reproduction.

"We actually do multiple species, mainly dog and horse. We're mainly concerned with getting whatever pregnant or preserving semen from whatever species. We're also concerned with helping figure out why an animal can't get pregnant," Dr. Lyle said.

She has been a veterinary specialist for over 30 years. In that time, she's earned the respect and admiration of both students and staff.

"The students love her, she loves mentoring students and interns and residents that come through here. She touches a lot of people and a lot of animals here in Southeast Louisiana," Ginger Guttner, the communications director for the School of Veterinary Medicine, said.

Dr. Lyle was named a finalist for the award last month. The winner will attend this year's 149th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City. In addition, a $10,000 donation will be made to a charity in the winner's name.

"They also, in your name, will donate to Not One More Vet. That foundation was established to help aid in the suicide prevention of veterinarians because it is a major crisis," Lyle said.

Lyle says she is honored and humbled to be a finalist. Out of everything she's done, she is most proud of her opportunity to teach.

"That's a very important part of what I do. It's an important part of our mission and of our service," Lyle said.

Lyle is the southern region finalist. The other finalists come from New Jersey, New Mexico, and Ohio.