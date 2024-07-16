LSU Vet Med installs new sculpture symbolizing commitment to well-being of animals, people alike

BATON ROUGE — The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has installed a new sculpture in front of the Stephenson Pet Clinic on Skip Bertman Drive.

The new sculpture, titled, "In Our Hands" by DiBari & Associates, symbolizes the school’s commitment to the well-being of animals and people alike, an LSU spokesperson said.

"The two hands depicted in the sculpture represent LSU Vet Med’s dedication to improving and safeguarding the lives of animals and humans through outstanding education, groundbreaking research and compassionate care," the sculptor, Vito DiBari, said in a statement. "Our aim is for this piece to become a landmark that honors and represents the School of Veterinary Medicine, its mission, and its community."

The hollow, 16-foot tall and 18-foot wide sculpture was built from powder-coated steel and weighs approximately 3,800 pounds.

"This sculpture will serve as a navigational landmark that embodies LSU Vet Med's vision to better lives, fostering a sense of belonging for our entire community. It is a beautiful beacon that celebrates our deep-rooted culture of healing," Oliver A. Garden, dean of LSU Vet Med, said.

The project was made possible through the Percent for Art law, enacted in 1999. The law mandates that whenever more than $2 million in state funds are allocated for constructing or renovating a state building, one percent of the budget must be spent on acquiring, conserving, restoring, and installing artwork for display in and around the building.