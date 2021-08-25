LSU updates COVID protocols for Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Adult fans will not be required to wear masks this fall in Tiger Stadium—as long as they are seated outdoors.

LSU Athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said LSU will recommend that fans wear masks to football games, but will not mandate them while outdoors in the stadium.

Fans will be required to wear masks while in the indoor parts of Tiger Stadium, such as suites, bathrooms and concession areas. Children aged five to eleven will also have to wear masks throughout the stadium, as they are too young for the vaccination.

Tuesday, LSU announced fans going to football games will either have to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours before kickoff.

Worsham said since the announcement, approximately 50-75 ticket holders either asked for a refund or held their tickets for next season.

Worsham included that LSU is encouraging fans to tailgate responsibly. There will be no one checking for masks or social distancing outside of the stadium.