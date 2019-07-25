LSU unveils rules for buying alcohol in Tiger Stadium this fall

BATON ROUGE - LSU has officially laid out its plans for letting fans buy alcohol during football games at Tiger Stadium.

The SEC announced earlier this year that it would lift the ban of alcohol sales across all of its stadiums starting Aug. 1. On Thursday, LSU Athletics finally confirmed Death Valley would take advantage of the rule change.

Most concession stands inside the stadium will sell a variety of domestic and imported beer, as well as red and white wines, through the end of the game's third quarter. Stands nearest the student section will not sell beer and wine.

All drinks must be served in a cup, a valid ID must be supplied, and no more than two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction, per SEC rules.

LSU Athletics is also developing a “Safe Driver Tiger” program for fans to register as a designated driver for their group at kiosks in Tiger Stadium. Details of the program are still being developed but plans include a unique hand stamp to identify those registered as safe drivers and a concessions voucher in exchange for joining the program.

Prices for alcoholic items have not yet been determined. The sale of beer and wine in public areas of other athletics venues is currently under review.

You can find the full policy details and code of conduct below.

Alcoholic Beverage Policy:

•The possession or consumption of alcohol not sold in the venue is expressly prohibited.

•No more than two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction.

•Alcoholic beverages must be poured into a cup.

•A valid ID is required for each transaction.

•Alcohol will not be served to fans who are visibly intoxicated.

•Alcohol sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter of the game for football.

Code of Conduct:

Stadium personnel and law enforcement will monitor fan behavior. Ejection without refund, arrest, or refusal of sale or consumption of alcohol could result for reasons not limited to:

•Unruly, disruptive or illegal behavior.

•Giving alcoholic beverages to a minor.

•Public intoxication or impairment.

•Abusive or offensive language or gestures.

•Throwing of any objects.

•Failure to follow stadium and/or law enforcement personnel instruction.

•Any other conduct deemed inappropriate by stadium personnel or law enforcement.