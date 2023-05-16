91°
LSU to open 2023 season against Florida State in primetime on WBRZ

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - LSU Tiger football will be kicking off its 2023 season against Florida State during primetime on WBRZ. 

Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 for the season opener, according to the official LSU Football Twitter. 

