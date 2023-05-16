91°
LSU to open 2023 season against Florida State in primetime on WBRZ
BATON ROUGE - LSU Tiger football will be kicking off its 2023 season against Florida State during primetime on WBRZ.
Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 for the season opener, according to the official LSU Football Twitter.
Sunday Night Football
LSU and Florida State will meet in Primetime on ABC in the season opener. pic.twitter.com/ofjkOUpGFu— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 16, 2023
