LSU to introduce men's basketball coach Will Wade at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday

BATON ROUGE — LSU will introduce the men's basketball coach, Will Wade, in an introductory press conference on Monday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU parted ways with former coach Matt McMahon on Thursday before rehiring Wade, who previously served as LSU's head coach from 2017 to 2022 before being fired.

His previous termination came as he was at the center of a nationwide recruiting scandal regarding illegal payments made to recruits.

The conference, open to the public, will begin at 12 p.m. with doors opening at 11 a.m. Fans are asked to enter the Maravich Center using the upper concourse doors. The first 1,000 students to attend will receive a free T-shirt.

LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and LSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry will speak before Coach Wade addresses the crowd.