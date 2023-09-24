93°
LSU Tigers drop one spot in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers drop one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday, Sept. 24.
After LSU's hard-fought victory against Arkansas Saturday, they have fallen a single spot. The Tigers are now ranked No. 13.
See the full list below.
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Texas
4. Ohio State
5. Florida State
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. USC
9. Oregon
10. Utah
11. Notre Dame
12. Alabama
13. LSU
14. Oklahoma
15. North Carolina
16. Washington State
17. Duke
18. Miami
19. Oregon State
20. Ole Miss
21. Tennessee
22. Florida
23. Missouri
24. Kansas
25. Fresno State
The Tigers are now preparing to play against Ole Miss in Oxford next week. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.
