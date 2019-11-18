67°
Latest Weather Blog
Start time announced for LSU's final home game vs Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are facing off against Texas A&M next Saturday, Nov. 30, and kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
LSU anticipates a more positive outcome than last year's multi-overtime loss to the Aggies, with a final score of 74-72.
Fans can watch the game on ESPN or make their way to Baton Rouge's Tiger Stadium to watch it in person.
The LSU-Texas A&M game will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN!— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 18, 2019
?? https://t.co/7Ewn0kx26h pic.twitter.com/J6CvQqPIgr