Start time announced for LSU's final home game vs Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are facing off against Texas A&M next Saturday, Nov. 30, and kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

LSU anticipates a more positive outcome than last year's multi-overtime loss to the Aggies, with a final score of 74-72.

Fans can watch the game on ESPN or make their way to Baton Rouge's Tiger Stadium to watch it in person.