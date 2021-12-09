64°
LSU testing center experiences significant power outage during final exams

Thursday, December 09 2021
Source: Louisiana State University
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - A power outage affected a significant part of Louisiana State University's campus Wednesday evening during final exams.

Ernie Ballard, LSU's Media Relations Director, confirmed that, "the testing center lost power around 8:45 p.m. last night."

The university added that students who were taking tests Wednesday and were interrupted by the outage will have the opportunity to make up their exams.

The university said, "We are working with the testing center as well as with faculty to ensure that students who were both halted in testing or unable to test will be given an opportunity to complete the needed requirements for their courses."

A reason for the outage has yet to be specified.

