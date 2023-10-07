LSU survives thrill against Missouri, wins 49-39 on the road

lsusports.net

COLUMBIA, MO - The LSU Tigers once again got a heroic effort from their offense and specifically quarterback Jayden Daniels as they held on to beat the Missouri Tigers 49-39 on Saturday.

LSU defense once again surrendered a ton of points and yards, but the LSU offense was able to respond when it mattered most with a gutsy effort from a banged-up quarterback Daniels.

Daniels appeared to injure his ribs while attempting a touchdown rush in the fourth quarter, but gutted it out and returned to the game to lead the Tigers to the win.

LSU took the lead for the final time when Daniels converted a 3rd and 5 at their own 40-yard line by breaking free and rushing for 31 yards. After that he threw a dime to Malik Nabers with a 29 yard touchdown toss to move ahead 42-39.

Missouri would get the ball back for one final drive starting at their own five yard line, but LSU safety Major Burns stepped in front of a Brady Cook pass for the game sealing pick-six.

LSU’s offense leaned heavily on the ground game and the rushing efforts of both Daniels and Logan Diggs who both rushed for over 100 yards each.

Diggs paced the Tiger offense on the ground with 134 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.

The Tiger defense once again allowed over 500 yards of offense and nearly 40 points to Missouri, however they were able to get stops in the second half of play and force a couple of turnovers in the game.

LSU will return home to face Auburn on Saturday, October 14 in Tiger Stadium with an evening kickoff planned on the ESPN network.