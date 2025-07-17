81°
LSU student arrested on more than 30 counts of child pornography

1 hour 16 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, July 17 2025 Jul 17, 2025 July 17, 2025 10:23 AM July 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MONROE — An LSU student from Ouachita Parish was arrested earlier this week after deputies allegedly found child pornography at his home.

Corbin Cooper, 19, was arrested Tuesday on 34 counts of child pornography. According to Tiger TV, LSU's student television news outlet, Cooper is a student at the university.

Deputies in Ouachita Parish began investigating Cooper after receiving a tip from the Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Deputies said that the months-long investigation revealed that Cooper was exchanging child porn.

Corbin was then arrested at his home before being released after posting a $68,000 bond.

