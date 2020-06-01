88°
LSU, Southern announce first-ever football match-up at Tiger Stadium in 2022

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Months after rumors swirled about a potential football meeting between the Southern Jaguars and LSU Tigers, the universities have announced a date for their first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

LSU will host Southern University on Sept. 10, 2022 in Tiger Stadium, according to the university athletics department. The school announced the Tigers will also play Grambling on Sept. 9 2023.

“We are excited to announce our games against Southern and Grambling in the future,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “We have a great relationship with all universities in our state. It is important to LSU to have a great relationship with all of the universities in our state.”

LSU also had plans to hold its spring game at Southern University in April, but those hopes were dashed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

